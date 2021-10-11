EOSDT Price Reaches $0.97 on Top Exchanges (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001695 BTC on exchanges. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $2,259.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00058431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00125832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00075802 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,136.03 or 0.99855573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.30 or 0.06017791 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

