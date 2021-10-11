EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Truist

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price boosted by Truist from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.29.

EQT stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. EQT has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equities analysts expect that EQT will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

