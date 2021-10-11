Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 823,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 448% from the previous session’s volume of 150,391 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.83.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 57.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 23.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

