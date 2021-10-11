Ergoteles LLC Buys New Stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TrueCar by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,218,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after acquiring an additional 730,119 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,114,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after buying an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 43.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,228,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after buying an additional 981,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after buying an additional 113,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 473.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,246,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after buying an additional 1,854,293 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $251,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,104.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRUE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TrueCar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

TRUE stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $403.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $6.25.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.83 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Research analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

