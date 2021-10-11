Ergoteles LLC Decreases Stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 33,993 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIV. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth $25,184,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,769,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,216 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 85,642,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $727,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,342 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth $9,501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,832,000 after acquiring an additional 746,472 shares during the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $9.70 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

VIV stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 41.07%.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.