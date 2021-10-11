Ergoteles LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Ergoteles LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 845,882 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 22,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $30.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.29. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $41.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

