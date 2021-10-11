Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,604 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUOT opened at $5.91 on Monday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $556.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quotient Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other Quotient Technology news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,216 shares of company stock worth $128,766. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

