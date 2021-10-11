Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 13,600 A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 123,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 45,494 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 300.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 161,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 121,121 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $1,310,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $32,176.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $75,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,376 shares of company stock worth $353,201. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A10 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.93.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. Research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.