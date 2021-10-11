Ergoteles LLC Reduces Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Ergoteles LLC lessened its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,871 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

CDE stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.76. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDE has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.