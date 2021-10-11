Ergoteles LLC Takes $168,000 Position in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Envela by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the 2nd quarter valued at $960,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Envela by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 68,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Envela in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 6.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELA stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.16. Envela Co. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.95 million. Envela had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 47.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envela Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Envela in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

