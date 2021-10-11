Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,223,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,225,000 after buying an additional 180,722 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $202.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

ADVM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.97.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.