Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 136,094 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,291.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 29,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $583.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $564.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $229.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.50.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

