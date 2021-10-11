Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 12,730 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Horizon by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,476,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,791,000 after purchasing an additional 98,919 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in First Horizon by 178.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in First Horizon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,633,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,185,000 after purchasing an additional 101,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Horizon by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,821,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,162,000 after purchasing an additional 68,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FHN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

FHN stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.02.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

