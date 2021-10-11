Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 509 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 280.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $36.83 on Monday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

