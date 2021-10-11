Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 47.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,414 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,444 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,324 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock opened at $61.27 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.09 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average is $62.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.