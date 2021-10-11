Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Masco by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Masco by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

NYSE:MAS opened at $56.87 on Monday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

