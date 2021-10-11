Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 4,969 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,960 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,085 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,986,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,660,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,648,000.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $43.17 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.01.

