Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 22,915 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 39.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 33,655 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1,985.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,760,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,813,000 after purchasing an additional 978,986 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 123,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.