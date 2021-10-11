Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETCMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eutelsat Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Shares of Eutelsat Communications stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. Eutelsat Communications has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $3.73.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.