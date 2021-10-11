Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Trading Down 2.9%

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)’s share price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.13 and last traded at $33.13. 1,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 614,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVH. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 8,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $198,178.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,931. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

