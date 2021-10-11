Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €32.35 ($38.05).

EVK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of FRA EVK traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €27.24 ($32.05). 856,938 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.93. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.