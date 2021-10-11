Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,840,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,524,000 after acquiring an additional 518,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $48.35 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

