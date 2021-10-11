F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) traded up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. 4,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 536,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FXLV shares. Guggenheim began coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.61.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other F45 Training news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $19,704,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

F45 Training Company Profile (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

