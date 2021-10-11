Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total value of $27,013,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,429,290 shares of company stock valued at $875,386,434 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.85.

FB stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $329.60. The stock had a trading volume of 394,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,698,682. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $360.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.38. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $929.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

