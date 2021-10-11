Faceter Price Tops $0.0081 on Top Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, Faceter has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Faceter has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00044703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.00209399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00095367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

