Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

Fastenal has raised its dividend payment by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Fastenal has a payout ratio of 69.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fastenal to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.23. 3,723,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,365. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

