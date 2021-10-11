Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FOA. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of NYSE:FOA opened at $5.10 on Monday. Finance Of America Companies has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $389.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Johan Gericke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Libman bought 25,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $130,480.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 55,287 shares of company stock valued at $284,681 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOA. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth $83,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at $121,000.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

