Financial Analysis: Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) vs. Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Braveheart Resources and Sibanye Stillwater, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.13%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Sibanye Stillwater’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A Sibanye Stillwater $7.74 billion 1.33 $1.79 billion $2.56 5.61

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -147.90% -28.47% Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Braveheart Resources on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

