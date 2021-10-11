Fmr LLC Acquires 822,898 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,691,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822,898 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $428,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

