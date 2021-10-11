Fmr LLC Buys 58,784 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,046,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,784 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $419,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $177.28 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.80 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.08.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

