Fmr LLC Has $458.01 Million Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,965,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038,311 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 11.90% of Denbury worth $458,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEN. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,425,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Denbury by 244.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after buying an additional 2,366,171 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,068,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Denbury by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,785,000 after buying an additional 1,234,237 shares in the last quarter.

Get Denbury alerts:

DEN opened at $71.25 on Monday. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average is $64.69.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. The business had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denbury has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.