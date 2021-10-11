Fmr LLC Has $468.23 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,352,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 562,998 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $468,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,082,000 after acquiring an additional 258,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Biogen by 1,498.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,476,000 after acquiring an additional 229,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $285.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.51 target price (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $452.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.18.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

