Fmr LLC Has $501.21 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277,826 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $501,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $221.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $151.39 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.