Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684,530 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.08% of Nordstrom worth $448,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $88,893,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after acquiring an additional 54,736 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 56.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 825,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after acquiring an additional 297,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 289.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 424,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after acquiring an additional 315,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $26.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,671.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

