Fmr LLC Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,879,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970,481 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.31% of Philip Morris International worth $483,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Philip Morris International by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 244,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,214,000 after purchasing an additional 96,014 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 219,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 172.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.2% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $95.35 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.81. The company has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

