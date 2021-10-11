ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FORG. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

FORG opened at $33.06 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.