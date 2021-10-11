Fort L.P. Acquires Shares of 4,483 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $107.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.13. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

