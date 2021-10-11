Fort L.P. Makes New Investment in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 181.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1,978.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $325.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 93.38%. Analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $37.3868 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

