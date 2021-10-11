Fort L.P. Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG opened at $150.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.51. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.52 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.43.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

