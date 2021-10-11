Fort L.P. Makes New Investment in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 1st quarter worth about $3,549,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $39.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.23.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.90 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brett Ponton bought 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

TMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

