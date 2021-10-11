Fort L.P. Takes Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.92.

NYSE GWW opened at $417.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $422.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.00 and a 1-year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

