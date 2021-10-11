Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 85,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $307.17 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $322.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Cowen raised their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.