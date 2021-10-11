Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Get Fortive alerts:

NYSE:FTV opened at $70.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.98. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.40%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,549,000 after purchasing an additional 455,917 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,204 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,365,000 after purchasing an additional 290,962 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,545,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,757,000 after acquiring an additional 607,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.