Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 465,676 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 465,676 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $833,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Amgen by 25.5% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $208.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.65 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.42.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

