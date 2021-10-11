Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.46% of CMS Energy worth $421,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,997,000 after acquiring an additional 772,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,942,000 after acquiring an additional 254,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,253,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,508,000 after acquiring an additional 139,322 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after acquiring an additional 204,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 51.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,145,000 after acquiring an additional 952,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

