Franklin Resources Inc. Has $578.67 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,815,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,388 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $578,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after purchasing an additional 402,360 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,430,000 after buying an additional 38,139 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in SBA Communications by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,998,000 after buying an additional 1,106,695 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total value of $13,170,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $329.86 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $369.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $350.46 and a 200-day moving average of $321.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.44 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

