Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 224,141 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $449,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RE. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RE. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.75.

NYSE:RE opened at $268.60 on Monday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $193.62 and a 12 month high of $281.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

