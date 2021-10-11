Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 54,687 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 984,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 54,687 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $668,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 61.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $7,747,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $785.49 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.11 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $735.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $681.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $777.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $614.55.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

