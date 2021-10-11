Frax (FRAX) Achieves Market Cap of $353.64 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $353.64 million and approximately $17.63 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00060668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00124461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00079747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,325.23 or 0.99814523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.18 or 0.06120614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002867 BTC.

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 349,686,350 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

