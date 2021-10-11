FUD.finance Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $263,731.84 and approximately $691.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FUD.finance has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One FUD.finance coin can currently be bought for about $11.87 or 0.00020771 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00043940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.32 or 0.00201769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00094757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 22,347 coins and its circulating supply is 22,215 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

